UTH Casualty and Emergency Wing to be opened on Monday

The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Casualty and Emergency Wing which has been closed to the public for over nine months to facilitate renovations will be reopened on Monday next week.

This came to light when Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in-charge of Administration Dr. Kennedy Malama checked on the construction works.

Dr. Malama says the government remains committed to ensuring that the country’s biggest hospital is modernized so that it’s able to meet the health services demand in the country.

He has urged the contractor to ensure the final touches of work are completed by the weekend so that the wing can be reopened to the public by Monday.

And UTH Acting Senior Superintendent, Dr. Robert Zulu has encouraged the general public to safeguard the institution and treat it as theirs because of its importance in the provision of health services.