Church urged to reconcile ECL, HH

Every Home for Christ Regional Director, Bishop Dr. Richard Kakuwa has noted the need for the church to reconcile President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for the sole purpose of uniting the nation.

He says the continued standoff between the two leaders is not healthy for a Christian nation like Zambia.

Dr. Kakuwa tells QTV News that for the impending dialogue to be fruitful there is need for the two leaders to be reconciled so that as they approach the dialogue table, they go with genuine hearts.

He says what is prevailing in the country is not healthy hence the need for the church to reconcile the two leaders.