Zambia not ready to be part of CFTA – Kafwanka

Business and Financial Analyst Blessings Kafwanka says Zambia is not yet ready to be part of the Continental Free Trade Area (CFTA) being spearheaded by the African Union.

Mr. Kafwanka says he has analyzed proposals in the CFTA agreement, which if implemented could negatively affect Zambia’s manufacturing sector.

He says if Zambia is to be part of this agreement, the manufacturing sector has to be vibrant to satisfy the domestic market, and leave some goods and services for export.

Mr. Kafwanka tells QTV Business News that Zambia’s manufacturing sector is not doing well and requires measures to be put in place to make sector vibrant.

He says it is very clear that some of the proposals in the Continental Free Trade Area agreement will have adverse impact on Zambia’s economy if implemented without putting in place certain measures.