Road traffic accidents claim 396 lives in first quarter

The Zambia Police Service has disclosed that 396 people died in 7,247 road traffic accidents recorded in the first three months of 2018.

The 7,247 accidents recorded in the first quarter of 2018 represent an increase of 179 accidents compared to 7,068 road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2017.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says of the total number of accident recorded this year, 340 were fatal road traffic accidents in which 396 people died compared to 480 deaths recorded in 343 fatal road traffic accidents during the first quarter of 2017.

Ms Katongo says this shows a decrease by 84 persons killed when compared to last year in the same period.

She says 1,147 were serious road traffic accidents in which 673 persons were seriously injury during the period under review as compared to 1,187 persons seriously injured in 637 serious road traffic accidents recorded during the same period in 2017.

Ms Katongo adds that 1,960 people sustained minor injuries in 1,578 slight road traffic accidents during the first quarter of 2018 compared to 2,265 persons slightly injured in 1,264 slight road traffic accidents in the same period in 2017.

She adds that the total number of casualties in the first quarter of 2018 is 3, 503 as compared to 3, 932 casualties in 2017.