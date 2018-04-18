Politicians urged not only to turn to Church in ‘Crisis’

Politicians in the country have been advised not only to turn to the Church during times of crisis, but engage the church constantly in national matters.

Sovereignty Impact Ministries General Overseer Reverend Steven Mwalesa tells Q-News that the tendency where the Church is only consulted when there is a crisis should come to an end.

He says when things are good with the politicians they even ignore the counsel that comes from the church.

He says the Church’s role should be appreciated whether there is a crisis or not.

Reverend Mwalesa says it is also unfortunate that most politicians tend to become Christians during the campaign period instead of being Christians all season.

Meanwhile, Shalom Embassy Youth Director Pastor Goodwell Nangwale says there is need to pray hard about the impending dialogue process.