Increasing prices of commodities worries JCTR

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) says the high cost of living in the country is injurious to human dignity.

And the Lusaka JCTR Basic Needs Basket for 2018 has continued to record a high cost of living for a family of five.

The increase in cost of living for March 2018 is attributed to poor rainfall patterns, extension of the fish ban, reduced supply of agriculture products on the market and high fuel prices.

The JCTR is worried that commodity prices are increasing every month at a very fast rate and this is preventing people from living dignified lives.

It notes that the high cost of living is causing suffering on the poor as many are unemployed and have no reliable source of income to afford the continued price increase of basic needs.

The Centre says the March 2018 JCTR Basic Needs Basket (BNB) for a family of five living in Lusaka stood at K5,575 which was K190 more than the February BNB which stood at K5,385.

It says the most significant increase was noted in Dry Fish which increased by K27.00 from K111 in February to K138 in March per kg of fish.

A 25kg bag of Mealie meal increased by K9.00 from K67.00 in February to K76.00 in March,while Kapenta increased by K20 from K217 in February to K237 in March per kg, with Tomatoes increasing by K11 from K15 in February to K26 in March per kg.

The JCTR says the increments and price fluctuations can be attributed to the extension of the fish ban which led to prolonged reduction in supply of fish and Kapenta on the market, prompting traders to increase prices of the two commodities.

The JCTR is concerned with the continued increase in prices of basic commodities on the market, urging government and other key stakeholders to create opportunities that promote inclusive growth and Jobs that will narrow the gap between the cost of living and salaries for the majority of Zambians so that they can afford the standard of living.

The centre is further urging government to actualize the Seventh National Development Plan by Promoting the agriculture sector and moving the economy away from its over-reliance on traditional products and exports, such as copper and cobalt.