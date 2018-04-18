DJ Khaled Is Preparing His Son For Big Business

(AllHipHop News) DJ Khaled is looking to trademark his 17-month-old son Asahd’s name for use on a wide variety of products.
The hip-hop star, who plans to call his forthcoming album Father of Asahd, filed documents with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office officials earlier this month, looking to register his offspring’s name as a brand.
Khaled has applied to trademark his son’s full name, Asahd Tuck Khaled, as well as Asahd, and Asahd Khaled.
In addition to registering the infant’s moniker for use selling baby products, including pacifiers, children’s vitamins and strollers, the DJ is also looking to lock up the rights to flog Asahd themed perfume, soft drinks, jewelry, clothing and entertainment services.
Since the 42-year-old and his fiancee Nicole Tuck, also 42, welcomed their child into the world in October 2016, the youngster has become a social media star due to his father’s devoted posts.
Last month the doting dad shared a video showing the toddler hanging with him everywhere from the red carpet to the back of yachts.
Narrating the video, Khaled said: “Every morning I tell Asahd, ‘I love you. I got you. But the truth is, he’s got me. He’s what gives me hope and purpose. He’s my inspiration and motivation… I got everything from my mother and father. Now I’m grateful for the one who’s coming after me.”
The musician, full name Khaled Mohamed Khaled, also bought his son a $100,000 diamond watch for his first birthday.