Chief Madzimawe differs with authorities on ODF billboards

Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni speaking people in Chipata District of Eastern province has differed with the provincial administration over the removal of Billboards carrying Open Defecation Free (ODF) messages.

Last week Eastern province deputy permanent secretary Patrick Mwanawasa instructed that all UNICEF billboards carrying open defecation free messages be pulled down claiming they are dehumanizing.

The traditional leader says the billboards are carrying serious messages which are meant for the people who are visiting the chiefdoms because the subjects are aware of the rules which they have come up with themselves.

He says there nothing to hide in the Open Defecation Free campaign messages because the billboards have been standing for a long period of time and wondered why the provincial administration can view the billboard messages as dehumanizing.

Chief Madzimawe who is an also an ODF advocate in his Chiefdom says pulling down the billboards will defeat the whole purpose of the campaign.

The traditional leader adds that the office of Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary did not consult the Chiefdoms on the messages on the billboards which he says encourage people to use the toilets to avoid diseases.