Lusaka deputy Mayor defends demolition exercise at Kamwala Market

Lusaka Deputy Mayor Chilando Chitangala has defended the demolition exercise conducted by the council at Kamwala market in which traders lost their merchandise.

Ms Chitangala says there was nothing unusual about the demolition exercise at Kamwala market despite the council not giving the affected traders 48-hours demolition notice.

She says the council will continue with the demolition exercise in other parts of Lusaka.

Ms Chitangala says the whole essence is to ensure that street vending is brought to an end.

Ms. Chitangala has further told q-news that despite some traders whose structures were demolished having trading licenses, they did not have the right to put up the demolished makeshift structures.

Meanwhile Lusaka City Council (LCC) Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the council has returned merchandise found in eleven demolished illegal makeshift stalls at Kamwala market to the owners.

Mr. Sichimba says contrary to assertions that the merchandise was looted by Council and State police during the demolition exercise, the merchandise was taken to Civic Center for safe keeping.

He states that during operations of such nature, state Police are involved to ensure that the merchandise found in targeted premises is not looted.

Mr Sichimba says among the merchandise found in the demolished shops were footwear, Salaula, mobile phones and accessories and groceries among other things.

He says the affected traders were invited to Civic Center to identify their merchandise which was given back to them.