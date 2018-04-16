Destruction of stalls at Lusaka’s Kamwala Market is criminal- PF

Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila has described the destruction and looting of people’s merchandise stalls at Lusaka’s Kamwala market as heartless and criminal.

Mr. Mwila has since summoned Acting Lusaka Mayor, Chilando Chitangala to explain why the Council had gone ahead to demolish the market structures without giving the traders prior notice so that they could remove their merchandise from the stalls before the Council could move in to raze the structures.

He says the action of the Council has jeopardized the very core of the traders’ survival and livelihood.

He says while the PF does not support illegality, it is extremely wrong and insensitive for the Council to destroy and loot people’s property.

Mr Mwila has since demanded that the Council compensates all the affected traders whose goods have been destroyed or looted.

He has further demanded for the immediate investigation of what transpired and who was involved in the looting.

Mr. Mwila has since appealed for calm and restraint from the affected traders as the party and Government look at corrective measures to help them.

This is contained in a statement made available to Q-news by PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza.