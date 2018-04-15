Resurfacing of Political Violence disturbs President Lungu

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the emergency of political violence in the country as witnessed in Monze District of Southern province.

The Justice Minister said this in Lusaka when he and Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe donated two Noah Buses to St Joseph Church in Chilenje on behalf of President Lungu and some money to complete the construction of the Parish Priest’s House.

Mr. Lubinda, who is also Kabwata Member of Parliament, says the Head of State is calling on all Zambians from all walks of life should resist any form of political violence.

He says the president is also calling on the church to be ambassadors of peace.

And St Joseph Church Parish Priest in Charge Fr. Francis Zulu says the church is grateful to the president as the donation of the two vehicles will go a long way in terms of pastoral work.