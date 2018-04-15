Makeshift stores at Kamwala Market destroyed, goods looted

Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has assured affected traders at Kamwala Luburma market that government will immediately work out means of ensuring that their looted goods are recovered and an amicable solution is found to how they will continue with their businesses.

The local authority early this morning swung into action and demolished close to eighteen structures at Kamwala’s Luburma market that has led to loss of goods worth millions of kwacha.

And the traders who where talked to by a Q Fm news crew expressed shock at the development, stating that they were not notified over the demolition.

The traders also wondered why their structures have been demolished when they have trading licenses from the council further accusing the Chinese who are the majority shop owners of facilitating for the demolitions.

The traders have also accused council police of stealing their goods, as they could not find any goods from their shops when they got to the scene early this morning.

But speaking when he conducted an on the spot on check at the market, Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo said he will hold a meeting tomorrow with the town clerk, and market chairperson to come up with an immediate solution to the demolition.

The minister says he is disturbed over the development and will investigate the allegations against the Chinese further assuring that he will put the interest of the traders first in this matter.

And Lusaka deputy mayor Chilando Chitangala who accompanied the provincial minister explained that the demolitions are part of controlling measures that the council in undertaking in the setting up of structures in markets and other areas of the city.