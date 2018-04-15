Code of Conduct for CSOs coming

The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) is in the process of formulating the code of conduct for civil society organizations in the country.

ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape has told QTV News says the code of conduct will guide civil society organizations in the manner they are supposed to conduct themselves such as taking part in active politics.

Mr. Mwape says it is also unfair for some stakeholders to continue claiming that some CSOs are taking part in active politics.

He says this code will bring sanity in the civil society space in the country.