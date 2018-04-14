ZAM cautions customers against counterfeit products

Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) has advised the general public on the need to be vigilant in identifying and reporting the manufacture of counterfeit products.

This is in view of recent events and ongoing challenges associated with the manufacture and sale of counterfeit products on the domestic market.

ZAM Chief Executive Officer Chipego Zulu says counterfeit products refer to any goods or packaging containing a trademark that may be indistinguishable from one registered to an authorized intellectual property owner.

Ms Zulu says consumers who buy counterfeit products expose themselves to health risks such as food poisoning, disease, and cancers.

She says in the long run counterfeits increase consumer costs and eroding the customers “value for money”.

Ms Zulu is warning consumers to avoid cheap imitations and to beware of products without recognized quality certification on the labeling and products that contain branding inconsistencies.

She adds that all legally recognized manufacturers are warned to guard their products and keep an eye out for all counterfeits as they erode the value of legitimate products, cause loss of business and revenue, and can lead to business closures.

The ZAM CEO tells QTV News that the association will continue its lobby to register all legitimate manufacturers to the Association through an Act of Parliament to facilitate their identification, enhance accountability and compliance, as well as assist the government in the enforcement of existing regulations, and the promotion of quality products.

She has since appealed to Government that all those found in violation of IP rights and smuggling should be dealt with by the full force of the law.