Feni Police Post, traditional court burnt down

Irate members of the public have burnt down Feni Police Post in Chipata District and a traditional court after the police rescued a mental suspect who murdered a 41 year old man of the same area.

Steven Zulu aged 41 has been murdered by a suspected mental patient only identified as Yaris Ibu.

This happened in Luangeni village in Paramount Chief Mpezeni’s Chiefdom and the suspect used a machete to hack the victim.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has confirmed the development to QTV News that this happened on 13th April, 2018 between 06:30 hours and 07:00 hours at Feni in Chief Mpezeni area.

Ms Katongo explains that as the victim was sleeping in his house, he heard someone stealing chicken from his poultry house and when he woke up to check, he saw unidentified person running away with a chicken towards Feni trading area.

She further explains that he pursued the suspect and when he wanted to grab the Chicken, the suspect pulled out a machete and hacked the victim who sustained deep cuts on the neck, chin, hands and forehead.

She says after realizing what he had done, the assailant ran into the bush.

Ms Katongo states that irate members of the public who went to search for the assailant in the bush managed to locate him and descended on him.

She furthermore adds that police officers from Feni Police post rescued the suspect from the angry mob and took him for medical attention before detaining him at Chipata Central Police.

Ms Katongo discloses that it was at this point that the irate members of the public burnt down a police post and a traditional court.

Meanwhile, Ms Katongo says the police have observed that the trend where fraudsters are creating fake Facebook Accounts using particulars of prominent people in society advertising some products, services and employment has continued and many people have fallen victim and have lost huge sums of money.

She says this is evidenced by the increasing number of complaints being received by the Zambia Police.

She has advised members of the public to be wary of these activities and that they should not be carried away by such adverts.