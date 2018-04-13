ODF billboards in Eastern Province to be brought down

Eastern Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Patrick Mwanawasa has instructed that all billboards with open defecation free messages in the province be brought down with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to all district commissioners in the province, Mr. Mwanawasa has described the messages on the UNICEF billboards proclaiming certain areas as open defecation free zones as dehumanizing.

He says in as much as it is gratifying to note that UNICEF renders support to government and cooperating partners in improving the peoples living standards, it must be noted that dignity is paramount.

He has since stated that for people’s dignity to be upheld, the billboards carrying the open defecation free zone messages in all nine districts of eastern province should be brought down.