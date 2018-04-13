Mansa man attempts to steal baby so he can sell him for K7, 000

Police in Mansa have arrested a 28-year old man after he attempted to steal and sale his sister’s six-month old baby at K7, 000.

Richard Mwewa of off Chumbwe village in Kalasalukangaba Village in Mansa District was apprehended shortly after he broke into his 19-year old sister’s house and made away with her son.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo tells QTV News in a statement that police in Mansa received a report from a 19 year old woman identified as Sharon Nkandu, of Chabwe Village Chief Kalasalukangaba of Mansa District that her baby boy aged six months was allegedly stolen by her elder brother identified as Richard Mwewa of the same village.

Ms Katongo has explained that, on 30th March, 2018 around midnight, the named suspect broke into the complainant’s house and entered the bedroom where he allegedly stole the baby whilst the mother who is the complainant was fast asleep.

She further explains that as the suspect was leaving the bedroom, the mother woke up and shouted for help and the suspect was apprehended and after searching him, it was discovered that he had stolen the complainant’s baby which he hid in the coat he was wearing.

She says after investigations it was revealed that the suspect intended to sell the baby at K7, 000.

Ms Katongo says police apprehended three accomplices and that they have been jointly charged with Child Stealing and will appear in court soon.

She has named the accomplices as Peter Mwewa aged 37 years and George Kasonde, 36 who wanted to buy the baby at K7, 000.