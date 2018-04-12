CSPR challenges Mwanakatwe over real countrys debt stock

The Civil society for poverty reduction (CSPR) has challenged minister of finance Margret Mwanakatwe to provide an official exact update on the status of the country’s current debt stock.

And CSPR has advised government to strengthen tax administration rather than introducing of new taxes to fund the treasury.

CSPR Executive Director Patrick Nshindano has told journalists in Lusaka that government should indicate the progress that has been made in line with the debt management strategy and what government is doing to stick to the plan.

He is of the view that government should prioritize debt management which includes prudent public financial management particularly, reduction of waste and leakages through corruption and tax avoidance.

He says this will create the much-needed fiscal space and avoid further indebtedness.

Meanwhile Mr. Nshindano says there is need for government to determine an effective tax rate for personal income to maintain protection for the poorest of citizens and ensure that they are not overburdened with statutory obligations and payments.

Meanwhile, Principle Clerk of Committees at Parliament Clare Musonda says parliament has established a parliamentary budget office (PBO) as a standalone department in the National Assembly of Zambia to provide budget oversight and independent technical assistance to members of parliament.