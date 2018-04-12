BBC Cliff Richard raid coverage was ‘invasion of privacy’



Lawyers for Sir Cliff Richard have told the High Court the BBC’s coverage of a police raid on the singer’s home was a “very serious invasion” of his privacy.

A helicopter was used in the report to show officers searching the 77-year-old star’s Berkshire apartment after a claim of historical sexual assault.

Sir Cliff was not charged with any offence and says he is suing over “profound and long-lasting damage”.

The BBC says its coverage in August 2014 was in the public interest.

Its reports of the raid were shown in court where Sir Cliff, who sitting with his solicitor, is taking action against the corporation for the misuse of private information and breaking data protection rules.