Zambia wants to benefit from India’s biomass gasifier projects – President Lungu

President Edgar Lungu says Zambia is still interested in benefitting from India’s offer of support to African countries in the area of biomass gasifier projects to complement other sources of energy.

Speaking during the during bilateral talks with visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind in Lusaka, President Lungu announced that Zambia recently signed the international solar alliance agreement which aims at accelerating the use of solar energy through financing of and implementation of priority projects in member countries.

President Lungu has commended India’s leadership in these innovative initiatives.

In the area of Agriculture, the Head of State says agriculture is one of the priority sectors in Zambia and that he welcomes the offer by India to assist Zambia in agriculture mechanization.

He says his government is committed to renewing the memorandum of understanding between the golden valley agricultural research trust of Zambia and the Indian council of agricultural research of India once legal considerations are finalized.

Acknowledging the bilateral relations between Zambia and India in the health sector, President Lungu applauds India’s advancements in the area of health and that Zambia is grateful for India’s hospitality in hosting many patients from Zambia requiring specialized treatment as well as for the training extended to Zambians in this regard.

He has also thanked the Indian government for the support rendered in the construction of 650 health posts in Zambia as well as the offer to assist Zambia eliminate cholera and avoid other future epidemics through the supply of medicines and medical equipment.

President Lungu says the Zambian government is interested in concluding the agreements proposed by India in the areas of health and traditional medicine, which are currently undergoing internal legal consideration.

He has called on the Indian government to consider removing the requirement for a yellow fever certificate for Zambians travelling to India as the World Health Organization had declared Zambia yellow fever-free.