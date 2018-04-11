Zambia to sign up to ACFTA after consultation

Government says Zambia will only sign up to the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA) after thorough engagements with stakeholders and the private sector in the country.

The AFCFTA was officially launched on 21st march 2018 as part of Africa’s wider agenda to boost intra Africa trade in line with agenda 2063.

Once fully operational, the AFCFTA will be the largest trading bloc on the continent bringing together 55 African countries with a combine population of more than 1 billion people and a combines GDP of more than US$3.4 trillion.

Speaking during a high level sanitization meeting on the continental free trade area, Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Christopher Yaluma says his ministry welcomes collaborations from various partners to create awareness and prepare the private sector and the common man for the agreement.

Mr. Yaluma says there is need for the private sector and all stakeholders in the area of trade to take keen interest in developments taking place in the context of the African continental free trade area.

He has since called on the private sector, and manufacturers to continue working towards enhancing productivity and promotion of trade in value added products to create the necessary competitive edge at both regional and continental level.

Speaking at the same meeting Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba affirmed his ministry’s commitment in ensuring that there is proper and adequate infrastructure at local, regional and continental level that will contribute to the enhancement of trade.