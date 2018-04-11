PAC rebukes Lungu, HH

Peoples Alliance for Change (PAC) President Andyford Banda has charged that if President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema are indeed committed to dialogue, they cannot even ask for a mediator.

Mr. Banda says if the two leaders indeed were committed to dialogue, they cannot demand who should spearhead the dialogue process because what is important is the result.

He says when Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga committed to making peace; they never sought for a mediator in the process.

He says this is the kind of commitment that the people of Zambia are expecting to see from President Lungu and Mr. Hichilema.

Mr. Banda says if the two leaders are not comfortable with Zambia Center for Inter Party Dialogue (ZCID) and Commonwealth to spearhead the dialogue process, then they should allow the Catholic Church that started the whole process.