Kovind pays tribute to Zambia’s fallen Presidents

Visiting President of the Republic of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Zambia yesterday Tuesday, for a three- day State Visit has layed wreaths on fallen Zambian former Heads of State and Government.

President Kovind arrived at the Embassy Park in Lusaka at 09:45 hours to pay respects to late former Presidents Dr. Fredrick Chiluba, Dr. Patrick Mwanawasa and Michael Sata.

At the wreath laying ceremony, President Kovind was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Joe Malanji, Zambia’s Ambassador to India Judith Kapijimpanga and senior Government officials.

The visiting Indian Republican President left Embassy for bilateral talks with his Zambian counterpart President Edgar Lungu.

India and Zambia will also sign a USD 40 Million Agriculture Mechanisation agreement during the visit.

The Indian President leaves Zambia on April 12, 2018.

This is contained in a statement made available in Lusaka by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India, Bangwe Naviley.