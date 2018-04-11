Ester Lungu Foundation contributes K120, 000 to ZAMISE

The Ester Lungu Foundation Trust has fulfilled its mandate to contribute K120, 000 towards infrastructure development and operational costs at the Zambia Institute of Special Education (ZAMISE) in Lusaka.

Last year, first lady Ester Lungu pledged K120, 000 in K10, 000 monthly installments to the institute.

And the first lady has disclosed that she fulfilled her promise when she made her last monthly contribution last month.

Speaking when she and her visiting Indian counterpart Savita Kovind toured the institute, Mrs. Lungu says her efforts and contribution towards the institution are aimed at ensuring that children with special need have access to special education.

She says its government intent to ensure that children with special needs become highly recognized and productive individuals in society.

Meanwhile Visiting India’s First Lady Savita Kovind is gratified to have toured the institute together with her Zambian counterpart.

She has since donated K10,000 to the institution to meet some of its operational costs.