ZESCO warns against trading under power lines

ZESCO Limited has called on traders trading under the ZESCO power lines to stop for it is illegal and it can lead to death.

ZESCO Public Relations Manager Hazel Zulu says people should not build structures or engage in social and economic activities under the power transmission lines because it is illegal and very risk as these lines carry high voltage of electricity and can cause electrocution.

Ms Zulu says the company has noted with concern that people across the country are repeatedly building structures and making makeshifts popularly known as ‘tuntembas’ under the power transmission lines despite the number of sensitization and awareness programs that the institution has under at huge costs.

She says they have also noted that the some people are erecting bill boards under the power transmission lines without any regards for their safety and insensible to the associated dangers.

Ms Zulu has called on the community leaders’ country wide to partner with ZESCO or indeed the Zambia Police Service to report such culprits.