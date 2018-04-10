Solwezi council to spend K11, 213, 200 on projects.

Solwezi Municipal Council has announced that it will this year spend K11, 213, 200 on various local development projects.

Council Assistant Public Relations Manager Esther Chirwa says K6.6 Million which is under the Municipality’s property rates for 2018 has been retained for works by Kanshanshi Mining Plc and will cover periodic maintenance of the tarred 1.8km of Solwezi College of Education road.

Ms Chirwa reveals that the retained Municipal Property for works by Kansanshi will also cover full gravelling of 13.1Km of Urban roads.

She cites the 1.5 Km Urban-Kizhingezhinge Messenger Road and the 2.5Km Mitec- Kimale School roads among others as those which will be graveled under the 13.1Km of Urban road.