Solar panels stolen from newly installed milling plants

The Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) is concerned with the vandalism and theft of newly installed solar panels at milling plants in various parts of the country.

ZCF Director General James Chirwa who has described the act as unpatriotic and selfish says this is a drawback on the part of the cooperative in its quest to ease the cost of living by providing mealie meal at affordable prices.

Mr. Chirwa has told Q-news that the cooperative has so far received reports of theft of solar panels from Chongwe, northwestern province, Copperbelt and central provinces.

He has since called on members of the community to act as custodians of the solar milling plants that have been installed in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile Mr. Chirwa says the cooperative is currently setting up training centers in most areas where the milling plants are located which will be up for hire to the public.

He says the centers will also be used to stall service spares for the milling plants.

Mr. Chirwa has further disclosed that the cooperative will in this quarter accelerate the installation of milling plants in areas where they have not been installed.