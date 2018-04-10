President Lungu panicking over impeachment-UPND

UPND Deputy Secretary General for Politics Patrick Mucheleka claims a number of Patriotic Front Members of Parliament are not happy with President Edgar Lungu the reason why he is panicking over the impeachment motion.

Mr. Mucheleka claims there are a number of PF Members of Parliament who feel they have been sidelined.

Meanwhile, Mr Mucheleka says the party has good policies for agriculture, tourism and other key sectors that are viable for economic growth.

He has urged the people of Zambia to study the UPND ten point plan to fully understand the vision of the party and what it is capable of doing if voted into office.