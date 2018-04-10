CYLA calls for tabling of ATI bill

The Centre for Young Leaders in Africa (CYLA) has added its voice in calling upon government to ensure the Access to Information bill is presented in the next sitting of Parliament and passed into law.

CYLA Executive Director Jones Mulunga has noted with concern how youths and the general populous are currently being deprived of information pertaining to national matters due to the absence of the Access to Information Law.

Mr. Mulunga has cited information pertaining to the country’s external debt.

He has questioned how the country’s debt has increased from over US$7 billion in the previous year to the current US$8.7 billion; wondering what would have necessitated the increase.

Mr. Mulunga is of the view that if the Access to information bill was in place, it would be easier to interrogate government ministries such as the ministry of finance over such issues.