LCC spends over K50,000 to bury 40 unclaimed bodies

The Lusaka City Council (LCC) says it has spent over K50,000 to bury 40 unclaimed bodies from the University Teaching Hospital mortuary.

Council Acting Public Relations Manager George Sichimba says the exercise was conducted by officers from the Public Health Department over the weekend.

Mr. Sichimba explains that in February this year, the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) wrote to inform the Council that there were 41 bodies which had not been claimed from November 2017 to February 2018 which needed to be buried.

He says the unclaimed bodies gave rise to an unpleasant mortuary environment contrary to the Public Health Act Cap 295 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Sichimba further explains that the Council caused a public notice in the press about its intention to bury the unclaimed bodies in line with the provisions of Section 61, Paragraph 41 of the Second Schedule of the Local Government Act Cap 281 of Laws of Zambia.

He says in accordance with the law, 14 days were assigned in the notice for members of the general public to claim/identify any of the bodies before the expiry of the assigned period.