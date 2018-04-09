Establish a Truth, Justice & Reconciliation Commission-Ngwale



Senior Blind Citizen Elijah Ngwale says there is need to consider establishing a Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission that will spearhead and promote peace and reconciliation in the country.

Mr. Ngwale tells Q-news via telephone that the nation needs this commission so that all the issues patterning to elections can be best resolved by this commission.

He says the commission will also be responsible for ensuring that there is continued dialogue between warring parties.

And Mr. Ngwale has noted with concern that some men of God are deceiving political leaders thereby contributing to the problems in the country.