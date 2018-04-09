DW praises QFM/QTV for efficiency

German’s International public Broadcaster, DW Director General Peter Limbourg has praised QFM and QTV for their efficiency in operations.

Speaking when he visited the two stations in Lusaka today, Mr Limbourg said he is impressed with what he saw.

He says the two stations are doing a great job.

Mr Limbourg has encouraged the stations to find new ways to reach more people.

And Mr Limbourg says the coming up of private television stations is good for Zambia.

He says this does not only promote private entrepreneurship and job creation, but also gives the population a broader picture of information.

Mr Limbourg adds that it’s always helpful to have a good strong public market on one side and a good and solid and successful private market based on advertisement and good journalistic ethics.