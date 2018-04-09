Disabled music fans face ticketing barriers

Hundreds of deaf and disabled music fans still experience problems purchasing tickets to live concerts and festivals, a new report has found.

The report, from the UK charity Attitude is Everything, reveals that 82% of deaf and disabled music lovers questioned had difficulties booking tickets to live music events, while more than 73% felt discriminated against.

It also found that one in 10 had considered legal action.

The main gripes included premium rate booking lines, the lack of accessible tickets and online booking systems.

When tickets for Ed Sheeran’s Divide tour went on sale last year, many disabled fans complained they couldn’t reach the accessible booking line as it had been taken over by fans trying to obtain general tickets.

BBC