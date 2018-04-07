Pupils urged to adopt Science and mathematics

Science and mathematics should not be considered as difficult subjects, the national science center, have advised children.

Center director james chongo has encouraged young children to take keen interest in mathematics and sciences if they ought to become the nation’s greatest innovators in future.

Speaking during the 2018 horizon schools science fair public exhibition at east park mall in lusaka, mr. Chongo was impressed by the age groups who have taken part in this year’s science exhibition.

He says science and mathematics are important as they can be applied in people’s daily lives.

Mr. Chongo explains that science exhibitions like the one horizon schools have organized shape children into becoming future engineers and doctors.

And speaking earlier, school principal salih gulhan indicated that horizon schools have continued performing well not only in lusaka, but at a national level.

He says the school places a lot of emphasis and importance on teaching science mathematics and computers.

He states that today’s exhibition is as a result of the learner’s ability to apply the concepts they have learned from their teachers.

Mr. Gulhan says it is from the said learners that the society expects doctors, engineers and scientists who will in future solve mankind’s challenges through technological advancements.