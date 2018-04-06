ZCID unveils dialogue roadmap

The Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) has released a road map towards the holding of the Political Parties Dialogue meeting.

ZCID Chairperson Nathan Mulonga had told journalists in Lusaka that the dialogue process will start with the holding of a National Democratic Stakeholders Summit from 14th May, 2018 which will facilitate for an inclusive dialogue process.

Mr. Mulonga says participants will be drawn from Civil Society Organizations, Faith Based Organizations, Traditional Establishments, Academia, Political Activists and the Legal Fraternity.

Mr. Mulonga, who is also Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) Secretary General, says this will be followed with the hosting of the Political Parties meeting from 22nd to 25th May, 2018 which will facilitate for a forum for all registered political parties to discuss various issues affecting them.

He says this will later be followed by a meeting with Secretary Generals of Political parties from 11th to 13th June, 2018 to set the agenda for a summit of all presidents of political parties.

Mr Mulonga adds that the Summit of Presidents will be held from 15th to 16th June, 2018.