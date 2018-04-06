Schools will close on 20th April, reopens on 14th May, 2018

The Ministry of General Education has announced that schools will close on 20th April, 2018 and reopen on May 14th, 2018.

This is in order to catch up with the lost time as a result of the delayed reopening for the first term following the outbreak of Cholera.

Ministry of General Education Spokesperson Nondo Chilonga tells Q-News in a statement that the ministry is encouraging school managers to continue with the differentiated programmes skilled to class room based activities which are aimed at reinforcing teaching and learning in schools.

Ms Chilonga says the initiative will not only help the learners to catch up on the lost time, but also help prepare those in examination classes.

She has since urged parents to work together with school management to support the learners to work extra hard in order to achieve their desired academic results.