SACCORD speaks against discouraging external players

The Southern African Center for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has advised stakeholders to desist from discouraging the international community who are trying to help the nation in national dialogue.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says the nation still needs the assistance and support of the international community such as the Commonwealth in the dialogue process.

Mr. Cheembe says he however, agrees with President Edgar Lungu that the impending dialogue process should be driven by the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) as the umpire and not external players who can only participate as observers.

He says this is the more reason why even the Steering Committee to spearhead the national dialogue process will be appointed from within the country.

Mr Cheembe has however, cautioned against frustrating external players as their support is still needed in terms of providing guidance.