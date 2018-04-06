Legal action against Prime TV, Kalani not attack on media – Nakachinda

MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says his threat to sue Zambia’s private Television Prime Television for defamation when he featured on oxygen of Democracy hosted by Kalani Muchima is not an attack on the media.

Mr. Nakachinda has threatened to sue Prime TV and oxygen democracy presenter Kalani Muchima for defamation and is demanding K5 million

On 2nd April 2018 Mr. Muchima being the Presenter of the programme allegedly defamed, demeaned and maliciously uttered false information that was perceived to be injurious to the interviewee Raphael Nakachinda.

Mr. Nakachinda says he is duty bound to ensure that the media in Zambia is object and responsible in the manner they manage the affairs of the country.

Mr. Nakachinda has told Journalists in Lusaka during a media briefing that it is common knowledge that some media houses have started aligning themselves to some political parties saying this is a dangerous path.

He says the media ought to realize that they have the power to put the country in deep problems and hence the need to be responsible.

Mr. Nakachinda says after the elapsing of the five days given to Prime TV and Oxygen of Democracy host by Kalani Muchima, he will through his lawyers from Makebi Zulu Advocates, take another legal action.

Meanwhile, the MMD National Secretary has urged the opposition UPND to stop demonstrating and playing with Zambia’s democracy with their planned impeachment motion in parliament.

Mr. Nakachinda says the UPND is abusing the republican constitution because the grounds they have given are frivolous.