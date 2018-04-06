HH accuse Janet Rogan of helping PF to steal his votes

The United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has accused United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative in Zambia Janet Rogan of helping the Patriotic Front (PF) steal its 2016 election.

Mr. Hichilema alleges that Ms. Rogan assisted the ruling party manipulate elections.

Mr. Hichilema has told journalists at a media briefing that he wants to meet Ms. Rogan to ascertain her interest in Zambia’s electoral processes.

Meanwhile Mr. Hichilema says the Zambia Center for Interparty Dialogue ZCID lacks efficacy to spearhead the dialogue process, and that it the Commonwealth should take a center stage in the entire process.

He has however indicated that delays in the dialogue process caused by both the PF and UPND are deteriorating the progress of the dialogue.

He has reiterated that he is ready to go ahead with the dialogue process on any given day, but not under the ZCID which he has described as an empty tin.

And Mr. Hichilema has accused the ruling patriotic front party of tribalism by dividing Zambians through the civil service, by favoring those in Luapula and Eastern provinces while resigning those from southern, western and some parts of Lusaka in National Interest.

And Mr. Hichilema has also taken a swipe at Zambia’s judicial system, saying it only favors those in government.

He has vowed to never accept President Edgar Lungu as head of state.