ZITHS Governing Council inaugurated

Tourism and Arts Minister Charles Banda is pleased that the Zambia Institute for Tourism and Hospitality Studies (ZITHS) is working to grow its mobile training unit to reach as many establishments as possible that need training of all kinds.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Institute’s Governing Council in Lusaka, Mr. Banda says the transformation from Hotel and Tourism Training Institute Trust to ZITHS brings with it many other new developments including the planned creation of satellite campuses around the country that will offer training programs in peripheral areas of Zambia.

He says open and distance learning and eventually creation of an e-learning platform are other avenues through which the institute is working to grow its service delivery as it matches towards its vision.

Mr. Banda says his ministry remains committed to ensuring that this transformation yields the intended objectives as this will improve the standards of service delivery in the tourism sector in Zambia, and ultimately position the country as a preferred tourism destination.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Zambia Institute for Tourism and Hospitality Services Board Chairman Professor Chisepo Mpaisha says the board will work tirelessly to transform the institute.