Zambia ranked 8th best performing economy in Africa

Zambia has been ranked the 8th best performing economy in Africa by a Swiss based Investment Fund and Asset Organisation, Quantum Global Group.

According to the organisation’s 2018 Africa Investment index report, Zambia is also the third best performing economy in the SADC region, behind Botswana and South Africa.

Quantum Global and Asset’s Africa Investment Index ranks Zambia’s economy as Africa’s overall eighth best on growth,liquidity,risk,business environment, demographic and social capital factors.

The Africa Investment Index averages each country’s macroeconomic and financial indicator rankings on growth, liquidity, risk, business environment, demographic, and social capital factors.

The index is constructed from macroeconomic and financial indicators and the World Bank Group’s Ease of Doing Business Indicators (DBI).

Among the top ten ranked countries, North Africa was the best performing region with Morocco, Egypt, and Algeria as pace setters, followed by the SADC Region represented by Botswana, South Africa, and Zambia, with West Africa coming third with Ivory Coast 5th and Senegal 10th, and finally East Africa represented by Ethiopia 7th and Kenya 9th.

Commenting on the development, Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe says the independent ranking by Quantum Global Group is consistent and in the same positive direction with Zambia’s rating outcomes published by Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard and Poor’s.

Related to the risk factors cited by Quantum Global, Mrs. Mwanakatwe reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to the implementation of the Medium Term Debt Strategy and improvement of the domestic revenue base.

She has reiterated Zambia’s commitment in meeting external debt obligations while remaining steadfast in dismantling the country’s domestic debt.

Mrs Mwanakatwe adds that the Treasury has developed a strategy for dismantling domestic arrears.

This contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta.