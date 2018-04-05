Over 18, 000 residents to benefit from e-billing water project

Over 18, 000 customers of Lukanga Water and Sewerage Company in Central province are expected to benefit from the newly launched e-billing project.

Company public relations officer, Louise Mwape told QFM that the utility has launched an e-billing project aimed at improving efficiency and ensuring prompt delivery of water bills using the short messaging system.

Mr Mwape says over the years, the company has noted with great concern that its customer service agents tend to spend more hours in the field distributing hard copy bills at the expense of other equally important duties.

He says the utility believes that the e-billing project does not only contribute to improving efficiency, but is also an environmentally friendly way of conducting business.