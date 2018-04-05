Johnny Valiant killed: WWE Hall of Famer killed by truck

Former WWE wrestler, manager and later television star “Luscious” Johnny Valiant has died.

The 71-year-old – whose real name was Thomas Sullivan – was hit by a pick-up truck while crossing a road in his hometown in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Mr Valiant wrestled alongside his stage brother, Jimmy Valiant, in the 1970s.

After his career in the ring, he managed wrestlers such as Hulk Hogan and Brutus Beefcake.

He later went on to star in such television series as The Sopranos and Law & Order.

According to local reports, Mr Valiant was hit as he ran across a road in North Hills, a suburb of Pittsburgh, in the early hours of Thursday. He was not at a crossing point.

In the 1970s he teamed up with Jimmy Valiant, real name James Harold Fanning, to form the Valiant Brothers. The pair won a number of championships.

After a management career in the 1980s, Mr Valiant moved into acting. Alongside his television appearances, he appeared in the 2008 film The Wrestler, starring Mickey Rourke.

His Twitter biography reads: “WWF Hall of Fame Wrestler. Three Time Tag Team Champ. Manager of Champions. Comedian.”

