It’s difficult for farmers to diversify – Kasune

Princess Kasune with President Edgar Lungu

United Party for National Development (UPND) Keembe Member of Parliament Princess Kasune says it will be difficult for people in her constituency to diversify in agriculture due to a poor road network.

Ms. Kasune has slammed government for failing to complete the construction of the landrace-Mumbwa road in her constituency.

She tells Q-News that while the people of Keembe are predominantly farmers, it is difficult for them to transport farm produce to markets due to lack of a proper road network.

