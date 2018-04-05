It’s difficult for farmers to diversify – Kasune

United Party for National Development (UPND) Keembe Member of Parliament Princess Kasune says it will be difficult for people in her constituency to diversify in agriculture due to a poor road network.

Ms. Kasune has slammed government for failing to complete the construction of the landrace-Mumbwa road in her constituency.

She tells Q-News that while the people of Keembe are predominantly farmers, it is difficult for them to transport farm produce to markets due to lack of a proper road network.