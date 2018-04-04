Lusaka Province Executive Committee dissolved with immediate effect

The Patriotic Front Central Committee has with immediate effect dissolved the entire Lusaka Province Executive Committee.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has told Journalists in Lusaka that this is in readiness for Provincial, District and Ward elections which will be held from 18th April until June 30th in the province.

And the PF Chief Executive Officer says the party has nothing to do with the delayed registration of former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba’s political party as claimed in some sections of the media.

Mr. Mwila says if Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and Mwenya Musenga managed to register their party National Democratic Congress (NDC), even the Bahati Lawmaker can also manage to register his party.

He has maintained that the PF is not moved or shaken by intentions by Mr. Kalaba to form his own party.

Speaking at the same event, PF Chairperson for Women Affairs, Jean Kapata has given the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) and the woman dressed in the Dorcas uniform who allegedly insulted President Edgar Lungu a seven days ultimatum to apologize to the Head of State and the people of Zambia.

Ms Kapata has also warned Prime TV that it risks being closed if it continues to propagate hate speech and being used as platform to insult President Lungu.