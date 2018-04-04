Jay-Z Set To Appear On Netflix’s ‘My Next Guest’ With David Letterman

(AllHipHop News) Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter rarely gives interviews, so when the Roc Nation founder speaks publicly it becomes an event in Hip Hop culture. David Letterman tapped the music legend to be on an episode of his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.
In a clip released by the streaming giant, Jay talks about what makes a good emcee. He mentions fellow Hip Hop superstars Snoop Dogg and Eminem as examples of rhymers with impressive rap delivery.
Former President Barack Obama was Letterman’s first interviewee for My Next Guest. Other influential individuals George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, and Howard Stern are featured in the six-part program as well.
Jay-Z’s edition of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman debuts April 6 on Netflix. The anticipated sit down with Hov joins the streamer’s other recent Hip Hop-related content such as the Rapture docuseries and the Roxanne Roxanne biopic.
In a new trailer for My Next Guest, Jay-Z discusses his mother coming out as a lesbian. He first revealed his mom’s sexuality on the 4:44 song “Smile.”