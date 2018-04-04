Govt to investigate Socialist Party over homosexuality allegations

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo says government will institute an investigation into revelations that the Fred M’membe led Socialist Party is entertaining homosexuality which is against the Laws of Zambia.

Mr Kampyongo has told a media briefing that if the revelations by Rainbow party leader Wynter Kabimba are found to be true, necessary action will be taken by law enforcement agencies.

And Mr. Kampyongo has warned that security institutions will continue to monitor the activities of some political parties and non-governmental organizations trying to undermine governance institutions.

Mr. Kampyongo says it is important that each citizen ensures that their conduct is at all times within the confines of the law.

Meanwhile the Minister says the Zambia Police Service will continue to vigorously enforce law and order in the cities and towns to ensure there street vending does not return.

Mr. Kampyongo says the withdrawal of the Defence forces from the streets should not result in the return to the dark days of unregulated street vending.