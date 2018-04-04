Ex-England captain Wilkins dies

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Ray Wilkins has died at the age of 61 following a cardiac arrest, his former club Chelsea announced on Wednesday.

“Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed,” the club said on Twitter.

Wilkins played 84 times for England between 1976 and 1986.

His playing career also took him to AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Glasgow Rangers and Queens Park Rangers.

He coached QPR, Fulham and Jordan as well as becoming caretaker manager at Chelsea when Luiz Felipe Scolari was sacked in 2009.

Wilkins, who had been employed as a TV pundit, also worked alongside Guus Hiddink at Stamford Bridge and was assistant when Carlo Ancelotti took over.

Manchester United tweeted: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing.”