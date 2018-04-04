22 year old commits suicide after killing his wife

A garden boy of Lusaka’s Chadleigh area has committed suicide by taking an unknown poisonous substance leaving behind a note that he had murdered his wife and buried her at his workplace.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has identified the deceased as Sweden Gwayi aged 22 years.

Ms Katongo says the deceased was found lying in an unconscious state at about 07:00 hours today outside the fence at the residence where he was working and staying in a servant’s quarter.

She says members of the public reported the matter to police who later picked him and took him to Levy Mwanawasa Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Ms Katongo says after searching him, officers found a booklet in which he had written apologies to his parents and that he murdered his wife identified as Elina Kumwenda whom he buried behind the servant’s quarter where he was staying.

She Police officers made a follow up and found a site suspected to be a grave which has since been secured awaiting a pathologist as postmortem will be conducted on site after exhuming the body.

MEANWHILE, Police in Lusaka’s Kabangwe’s Zanimuone west today around 07:00 hours picked a body of an unidentified male person aged between 25 and 30 years who was murdered by a mob.

Ms Katongo says the victim was found with some burns on his face.

She says it is suspected that the mob wanted to burn the body as fire was found at the scene, while stones and planks were also found.

The body is in UTH mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem.