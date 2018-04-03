UPPZ leader urges PF, UPND to mature up

UPPZ President Charles Chanda has appealed to both the ruling PF and opposition UPND to be mature in the manner they are doing politics in the country.

Mr. Chanda says his party has noted with concern that the two parties have not refrained from engaging in physical violence thereby risking the peace of the country.

He says there is no need for the two parties to continue risking the peace of this country saying politics should not put Zambians at war.

Mr. Chanda says the leadership of the two parties should always ensure that they protect the sovereignty of the country and ensure that peace prevails at all times.